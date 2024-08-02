Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Short Interest Update

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,240,000 shares, a decline of 6.6% from the June 30th total of 16,320,000 shares. Approximately 6.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Dropbox Stock Performance

Shares of Dropbox stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.41. The company had a trading volume of 704,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,014,284. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.44 and a 200 day moving average of $24.73. Dropbox has a 52-week low of $20.68 and a 52-week high of $33.43.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $631.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.81 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 148.13% and a net margin of 20.50%. Equities research analysts forecast that Dropbox will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup cut their price objective on Dropbox from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dropbox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.56.

Insider Activity at Dropbox

In related news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 82,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $1,836,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,266,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,173,318.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 82,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $1,836,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,266,666 shares in the company, valued at $185,173,318.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $69,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 554,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,811,300.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 208,536 shares of company stock worth $4,672,611. 26.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dropbox

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Dropbox during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the first quarter worth $28,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 548.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

