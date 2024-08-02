DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Announces Earnings Results

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $244.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.83 million. DT Midstream had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 9.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS.
Shares of DTM stock traded down $2.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.38. The company had a trading volume of 224,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,557. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.74. DT Midstream has a one year low of $50.54 and a one year high of $76.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.06.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.71%.
DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.
