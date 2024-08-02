DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Announces Earnings Results

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $244.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.83 million. DT Midstream had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 9.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS.

DT Midstream Price Performance

Shares of DTM stock traded down $2.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.38. The company had a trading volume of 224,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,557. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.74. DT Midstream has a one year low of $50.54 and a one year high of $76.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.06.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. US Capital Advisors cut DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on DT Midstream from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on DT Midstream from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DT Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.67.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

