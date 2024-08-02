Dynasty Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,039,481,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 165.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,888,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $756,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046,226 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,739,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,437,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,854 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,766,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $738,039,000 after purchasing an additional 778,264 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 15,539.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 644,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,727,000 after purchasing an additional 639,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE PNC opened at $181.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $72.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $161.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.70. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.40 and a 1-year high of $182.84.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 15.53%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.36 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.74%.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $98,194.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 568,323 shares in the company, valued at $87,061,400.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $98,194.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 568,323 shares in the company, valued at $87,061,400.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.48, for a total value of $224,156.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 560,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,233,217.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,903 shares of company stock valued at $1,466,406. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.09.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

