Dynasty Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 22,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,459,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $401,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 66,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,358,000 after purchasing an additional 6,387 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 13,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Francis Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $406,000. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 5,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total value of $4,167,374.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,860.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total value of $885,869.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,124 shares in the company, valued at $8,452,180.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total value of $4,167,374.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,860.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,343 shares of company stock valued at $14,137,789 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of JPM stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $214.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,082,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,182,827. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.51. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $135.19 and a 52 week high of $217.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $615.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.