E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,420,000 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the June 30th total of 12,170,000 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in E2open Parent by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,775,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823,090 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in E2open Parent by 908.4% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 16,099,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,677,000 after purchasing an additional 14,503,050 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of E2open Parent by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,501,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,764,000 after acquiring an additional 399,619 shares in the last quarter. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of E2open Parent in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,020,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of E2open Parent in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,168,000.

Shares of NYSE:ETWO opened at $4.69 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.34. E2open Parent has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $5.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

E2open Parent ( NYSE:ETWO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). E2open Parent had a positive return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 125.24%. The company had revenue of $151.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that E2open Parent will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ETWO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of E2open Parent from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on E2open Parent from $4.50 to $4.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its SaaS platform includes various key strategic and operational areas, including omni-channel, demand sensing, supply planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics and manufacturing and supply management.

