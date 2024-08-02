Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) PT Raised to $22.00

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Eagle Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Sunday, June 9th.

Eagle Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of EGBN stock opened at $20.16 on Monday. Eagle Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.99 and a 1 year high of $31.97. The stock has a market cap of $608.63 million, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.99 and its 200-day moving average is $21.46.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.34. Eagle Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 5.50% and a negative net margin of 5.28%. The company had revenue of $175.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.93%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 71.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director A. Leslie Ludwig acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.89 per share, for a total transaction of $25,335.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 41,413 shares in the company, valued at $699,465.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,500 shares of company stock worth $58,825. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGBN. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its position in Eagle Bancorp by 762.4% during the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Eagle Bancorp by 122.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Eagle Bancorp by 78.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 4,351 shares in the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

