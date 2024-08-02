Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.20

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th.
Eagle Point Income has increased its dividend payment by an average of 26.3% annually over the last three years.
Eagle Point Income Stock Performance
Shares of EIC stock opened at $15.94 on Friday. Eagle Point Income has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $16.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.86.
About Eagle Point Income
About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.
