Eastman Kodak (KODK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th.

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter.

Eastman Kodak Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KODK traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.13. 119,938 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 952,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Eastman Kodak has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $6.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.58 and a 200-day moving average of $4.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.91 million, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 3.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Eastman Kodak from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 28th.

About Eastman Kodak

Eastman Kodak Company engages in the provision of hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Print, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

