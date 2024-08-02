Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:EOI)

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1338 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE EOI traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,987. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.36 and a fifty-two week high of $20.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.33.

About Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap and mid-cap companies with a focus on investing in companies with above average growth and financial condition against valuation in selecting individual securities.

