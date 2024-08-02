Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0513 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Price Performance
EVN traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.69. The stock had a trading volume of 73,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,737. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $8.64 and a one year high of $10.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.16.
About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust
