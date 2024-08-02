Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0513 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th.

EVN traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.69. The stock had a trading volume of 73,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,737. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $8.64 and a one year high of $10.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.16.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

