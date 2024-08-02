Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.112 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 17.3% annually over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:EFR traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.79. The stock had a trading volume of 275,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,551. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a one year low of $11.34 and a one year high of $13.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.09.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

