eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Announces $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the e-commerce company on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

eBay has raised its dividend by an average of 16.0% annually over the last three years. eBay has a dividend payout ratio of 21.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect eBay to earn $3.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.1%.

Shares of EBAY stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.22. 1,706,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,720,781. eBay has a 12 month low of $37.17 and a 12 month high of $57.68. The company has a market cap of $28.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.07.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. eBay had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 28.89%. eBay’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that eBay will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of eBay from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of eBay from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.85.

In other eBay news, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 7,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $402,109.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,837,197.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $52,110.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,962,109.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 7,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $402,109.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,837,197.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,488 shares of company stock valued at $565,910. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

