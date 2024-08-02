eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock Position Lessened by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 65.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,408 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 25,790 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in eBay during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in eBay during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in eBay by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 732 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its stake in eBay by 200.0% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in eBay during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBAY traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.23. 7,867,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,748,074. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.17 and a 12-month high of $57.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $28.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.31.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 25.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EBAY. Truist Financial raised their target price on eBay from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on eBay from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark increased their price target on eBay from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on eBay from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on eBay from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.45.

In other eBay news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total value of $111,690.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,324.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $52,110.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,962,109.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,083 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total value of $111,690.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,324.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,558 shares of company stock valued at $3,001,254. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

