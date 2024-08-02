Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on EKSO. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Ekso Bionics from $9.25 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Ekso Bionics in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a buy rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock.

Get Ekso Bionics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics Stock Performance

EKSO opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Ekso Bionics has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $3.13.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 92.08% and a negative net margin of 68.41%. The company had revenue of $4.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. Analysts forecast that Ekso Bionics will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ekso Bionics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ekso Bionics stock. Kent Lake Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) by 322.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 596,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 454,892 shares during the period. Kent Lake Capital LLC owned approximately 3.28% of Ekso Bionics worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

About Ekso Bionics

(Get Free Report)

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Germany, Poland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ekso Bionics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ekso Bionics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.