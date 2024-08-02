Elastos (ELA) Trading Down 7.5% This Week

Elastos (ELA) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. During the last week, Elastos has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. One Elastos coin can currently be bought for $2.12 or 0.00003351 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Elastos has a market cap of $46.91 million and $507,962.72 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Elastos Profile

Elastos launched on August 17th, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 25,623,198 coins and its circulating supply is 22,130,244 coins. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @elastosinfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Elastos is elastos.info/news. Elastos’ official website is elastos.info. The Reddit community for Elastos is https://reddit.com/r/elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Elastos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain operating system for a new Internet, called the SmartWeb, aimed at allowing people to own and generate wealth from digital assets. The intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain, ELA, can be used for trading, investing, and paying fees. The goal is to create a Web that respects property rights and enables wealth creation.”

