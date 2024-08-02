Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Issues Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.850-2.050 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.0 billion-$2.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.0 billion. Electronic Arts also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 6.890-7.700 EPS.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

NASDAQ:EA traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $148.86. The stock had a trading volume of 768,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,172,957. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.90. Electronic Arts has a 52 week low of $117.47 and a 52 week high of $153.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.17). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $158.95.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Electronic Arts

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.15, for a total transaction of $127,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,215,715.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total transaction of $401,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,507.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.15, for a total value of $127,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,426 shares in the company, valued at $2,215,715.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,239 shares of company stock worth $3,197,469. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Electronic Arts

(Get Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.