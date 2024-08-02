Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Rating Reiterated by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $154.00 target price on the game software company’s stock.

EA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $158.95.

Electronic Arts Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:EA opened at $148.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $39.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.90. Electronic Arts has a 1 year low of $117.47 and a 1 year high of $153.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 15.77%. As a group, analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.24%.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In other news, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $435,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,185. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 4,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.15, for a total value of $622,321.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,954,110.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,553 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,239 shares of company stock worth $3,197,469. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Electronic Arts

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,159,718 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,868,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727,251 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,901,257 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $782,920,000 after purchasing an additional 833,492 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,283,539 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $596,825,000 after purchasing an additional 53,237 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,428,193 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $469,011,000 after acquiring an additional 145,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 496.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,511,250 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $333,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090,504 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

