Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Updates Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.850-2.050 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.0 billion-$2.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.0 billion. Electronic Arts also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 6.890-7.700 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EA. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a buy rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $148.00 to $161.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $158.95.

Electronic Arts stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $148.12. 819,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,173,206. Electronic Arts has a 52-week low of $117.47 and a 52-week high of $153.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.17). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.24%.

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $435,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,553 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,185. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $435,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,553 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,185. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $106,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,374 shares in the company, valued at $5,232,017.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,239 shares of company stock worth $3,197,469 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

