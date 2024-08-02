Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Given New C$30.00 Price Target at CIBC

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Free Report) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$29.33.

Get Element Fleet Management alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Element Fleet Management

Element Fleet Management Stock Down 1.8 %

EFN opened at C$25.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$25.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$23.37. The company has a market cap of C$10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.83. Element Fleet Management has a 1 year low of C$18.50 and a 1 year high of C$26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.13, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 8.32.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$353.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$333.85 million. Element Fleet Management had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 12.40%. Sell-side analysts expect that Element Fleet Management will post 1.5226286 earnings per share for the current year.

Element Fleet Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director George Keith Graham sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.70, for a total transaction of C$617,500.00. In other Element Fleet Management news, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 32,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.00, for a total value of C$817,500.00. Also, Director George Keith Graham sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.70, for a total value of C$617,500.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 5,550 shares of company stock worth $132,034 and have sold 68,974 shares worth $1,716,749. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.