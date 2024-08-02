Elementis plc (LON:ELM) Plans Dividend of $0.01

Elementis plc (LON:ELM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:ELM opened at GBX 159.20 ($2.05) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of £937.88 million, a P/E ratio of 3,950.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.94. Elementis has a fifty-two week low of GBX 106.40 ($1.37) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 167 ($2.15). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 147.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 142.40.

In related news, insider Heejae Chae bought 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 146 ($1.88) per share, for a total transaction of £49,640 ($63,853.87). In other news, insider Paul Waterman sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 150 ($1.93), for a total value of £525,000 ($675,328.02). Also, insider Heejae Chae acquired 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 146 ($1.88) per share, for a total transaction of £49,640 ($63,853.87). 4.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.19) price objective on shares of Elementis in a report on Friday, July 12th.

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Specialties and Personal Care. The Performance Specialties segment engages in the production of rheological modifiers and additives for decorative and industrial coatings; and production and supply of talc for use in plastics, coatings, technical ceramics, and paper sectors.

