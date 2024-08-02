ELIS (XLS) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $6.17 Million

ELIS (XLS) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 2nd. One ELIS token can currently be purchased for about $0.0308 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ELIS has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. ELIS has a total market capitalization of $6.17 million and approximately $33,292.09 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00010096 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00008394 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,353.56 or 0.99873636 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000949 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007232 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00011536 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000043 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.12 or 0.00063251 BTC.

ELIS Profile

ELIS (XLS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.03085507 USD and is down -2.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $52,615.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

