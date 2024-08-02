Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.910-0.950 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.920. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Elme Communities also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.91-0.95 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Elme Communities from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Elme Communities Stock Up 1.4 %

Elme Communities Company Profile

Shares of NYSE ELME traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.69. 652,412 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 635,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.20 and a beta of 0.89. Elme Communities has a 1-year low of $12.44 and a 1-year high of $16.98.

Elme Communities is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The Company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 9,400 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Atlanta metro regions, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

