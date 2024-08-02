Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.910-0.950 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.920. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Elme Communities also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.91-0.95 EPS.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Elme Communities from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ELME
Elme Communities Stock Up 1.4 %
Elme Communities Company Profile
Elme Communities is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The Company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 9,400 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Atlanta metro regions, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Elme Communities
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- First Solar Stock: The Dawn of a New Rally in Share Prices
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Mastercard Stock’s Q2 Financial Results Outshine Competitors
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Tobacco Giant’s Shares Fall on EPS Miss, Lackluster Pouch Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Elme Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elme Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.