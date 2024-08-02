EMC Capital Management Boosts Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

EMC Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 200.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,500 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Retirement Guys Formula LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its holdings in Tesla by 193.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 9,919 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after buying an additional 6,534 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in Tesla by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 4,601 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Tesla by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,125 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,696,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 160,719 shares of company stock worth $32,032,968. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TSLA traded down $9.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $207.67. 82,565,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,901,094. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $209.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.15. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $278.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $663.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.36, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 2.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSLA. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $293.00 to $227.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Tesla from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tesla from $205.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, New Street Research lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.30.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

