EMC Capital Management Boosts Stake in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

EMC Capital Management lifted its stake in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,606 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in First Busey were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in First Busey by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,359,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,686,000 after buying an additional 72,800 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Busey by 3,072.7% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 34,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 33,800 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Busey by 565.7% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 402,097 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,980,000 after buying an additional 341,692 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in First Busey by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,159,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,895,000 after purchasing an additional 212,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of First Busey by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 24,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ BUSE traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.59. The company had a trading volume of 332,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,856. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. First Busey Co. has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $28.97.

First Busey Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.48%.

In other First Busey news, CEO Van A. Dukeman sold 16,539 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $389,328.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 386,277 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,092,960.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Joseph Powers sold 6,090 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $143,358.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,107,088.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 264 shares of company stock worth $5,319 and sold 25,090 shares worth $591,240. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of First Busey in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of First Busey in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.25.

About First Busey

(Free Report)

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and FirsTech.

