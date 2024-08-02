EMC Capital Management Boosts Stock Position in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

EMC Capital Management lifted its position in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,699 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the quarter. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Choreo LLC grew its stake in THOR Industries by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 282,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,494,000 after purchasing an additional 53,263 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of THOR Industries by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 406,413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,058,000 after acquiring an additional 11,814 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of THOR Industries by 596.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 47,061 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,522,000 after acquiring an additional 40,306 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of THOR Industries by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its position in shares of THOR Industries by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 1,472,852 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $174,165,000 after acquiring an additional 22,542 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THOR Industries stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.09. 520,716 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,009. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 1.71. THOR Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.54 and a twelve month high of $129.31.

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The construction company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.24. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is currently 38.95%.

THO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark began coverage on THOR Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on THOR Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on THOR Industries from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on THOR Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

