EMC Capital Management Purchases 3,021 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

EMC Capital Management lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 28.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,021 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 26.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,603,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,998 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,331,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,607,000 after purchasing an additional 141,625 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 951.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,783,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423,145 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,143,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,882,000 after buying an additional 34,416 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,966,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,500,000 after acquiring an additional 60,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FS KKR Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.39.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Barbara Adams bought 3,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.10 per share, for a total transaction of $67,958.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,848.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

FS KKR Capital stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.46. 2,126,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,482,184. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $18.31 and a 12 month high of $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.26.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 37.06%. The firm had revenue of $434.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.46 million. As a group, research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.39%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.67%.

FS KKR Capital Profile

(Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Further Reading

