EMC Capital Management Raises Holdings in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

EMC Capital Management raised its position in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Free Report) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in HomeStreet were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HMST. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in HomeStreet by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 10.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in HomeStreet by 132.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 2,222.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in HomeStreet in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HomeStreet stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.11. 184,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.38. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $15.82.

HomeStreet ( NASDAQ:HMST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. HomeStreet had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $114.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 million. On average, analysts anticipate that HomeStreet, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on HMST shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of HomeStreet from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Sunday, July 28th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management services.

