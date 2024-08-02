EMC Capital Management Raises Stock Holdings in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

EMC Capital Management raised its position in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) by 107.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ingevity by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,818,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,143,000 after acquiring an additional 75,198 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Ingevity by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,148,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,446,000 after buying an additional 80,856 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ingevity by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,854,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,572,000 after purchasing an additional 677,718 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Ingevity by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 793,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,490,000 after acquiring an additional 52,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingevity by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 483,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,853,000 after purchasing an additional 44,910 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Ingevity from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ingevity from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.83.

Ingevity stock traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,409. Ingevity Co. has a one year low of $36.66 and a one year high of $58.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.15 and a 200-day moving average of $46.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $390.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.58 million. Ingevity had a positive return on equity of 16.87% and a negative net margin of 27.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ingevity Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells activated carbon products, derivative specialty chemicals, and engineered polymers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Advanced Polymer Technologies.

