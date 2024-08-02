EMC Capital Management Raises Stock Position in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report) by 257.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,416 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of WesBanco by 105.3% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 33,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 17,345 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in WesBanco by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 811,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,450,000 after acquiring an additional 48,304 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in WesBanco by 3,037.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 102,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 99,280 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of WesBanco during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,555,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of WesBanco by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,979,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,019,000 after purchasing an additional 71,928 shares during the period. 61.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSBC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on WesBanco from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of WesBanco from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens reduced their price objective on WesBanco from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Hovde Group increased their price objective on WesBanco from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WesBanco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.71.

Shares of NASDAQ WSBC traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.44. The company had a trading volume of 482,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,582. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.83. WesBanco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $34.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). WesBanco had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $234.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WesBanco, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

