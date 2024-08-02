EMC Capital Management Reduces Stock Position in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

EMC Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Free Report) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,166 shares during the quarter. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Kelly Services were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Kelly Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kelly Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Kelly Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Kelly Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in Kelly Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KELYA traded down $0.61 on Friday, hitting $21.93. The company had a trading volume of 161,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,788. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.61. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.85 and a 1 year high of $25.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $778.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.21.

Kelly Services ( NASDAQ:KELYA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Kelly Services had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.58%.

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Kelly Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and permanent placement services providing administrative, accounting, and finance; light industrial; contact center staffing; and other workforce solutions.

