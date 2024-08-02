EMC Capital Management Sells 8,787 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

EMC Capital Management reduced its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 41.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,787 shares during the quarter. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHN. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Horizon by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 84,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 37,168 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 156,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 11,367 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 127,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 13,223 shares during the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FHN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of First Horizon from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of First Horizon from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.31.

First Horizon Price Performance

Shares of First Horizon stock traded down $0.63 on Friday, reaching $15.32. 6,313,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,905,197. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.66 and its 200-day moving average is $15.04. First Horizon Co. has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $17.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.89.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.82 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 14.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is 41.96%.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

