EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Director Sells $482,027.00 in Stock

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.79, for a total value of $482,027.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,513.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

EMCOR Group Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:EME opened at $365.93 on Friday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $191.50 and a 52-week high of $401.98. The stock has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $374.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $334.09.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $1.49. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 6.01%. EMCOR Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 19.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of EMCOR Group

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.60%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 10.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 157,640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,551,000 after acquiring an additional 14,645 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 5.9% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 72.1% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,155,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson raised their price objective on EMCOR Group from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

