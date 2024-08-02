Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Position Increased by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,752 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 5,347 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 836.4% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of ENB opened at $37.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.92. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $38.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.63.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.669 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 136.04%.

About Enbridge

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.