Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Sets New 12-Month High at $52.67

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$52.67 and last traded at C$52.61, with a volume of 10077332 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$52.15.

ENB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank cut Enbridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Enbridge from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$53.63.

The firm has a market cap of C$112.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.31, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$49.19 and its 200-day moving average is C$48.55.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C$0.11. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of C$11.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.24 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.8613689 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.915 dividend. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 138.64%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

