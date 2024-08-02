Endeavour Mining plc (LON:EDV) Announces Dividend of $0.41

Endeavour Mining plc (LON:EDV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share on Thursday, October 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Endeavour Mining Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of LON EDV opened at GBX 1,722 ($22.15) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -13,307.69 and a beta of 0.87. Endeavour Mining has a twelve month low of GBX 1,231 ($15.83) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,902 ($24.47). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,716.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,590.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($28.30) price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. It primarily holds a portfolio of projects in Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Senegal, and Mali. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

