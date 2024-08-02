Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, a decrease of 8.0% from the June 30th total of 29,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Endesa Price Performance

ELEZY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.64. 7,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,427. Endesa has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.53.

Endesa Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.1914 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Endesa’s payout ratio is currently 75.16%.

Endesa Company Profile

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity in Spain, Portugal, France, Germany, Morocco, Italy, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and internationally. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar.

