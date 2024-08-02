Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,390,000 shares, a decrease of 8.4% from the June 30th total of 4,790,000 shares. Currently, 8.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 627,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Enovis in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Enovis from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Enovis in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enovis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.44.

ENOV stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.53. 515,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,233. Enovis has a twelve month low of $43.04 and a twelve month high of $65.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.35 and its 200 day moving average is $54.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.03 and a beta of 1.92.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $516.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.62 million. Enovis had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The business’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enovis will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENOV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Enovis by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,193,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,912,000 after purchasing an additional 117,209 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Enovis by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,982,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,804,000 after acquiring an additional 103,027 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enovis by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,588,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,983,000 after acquiring an additional 334,154 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Enovis by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,031,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,796,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Enovis by 2.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 849,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,022,000 after purchasing an additional 20,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

