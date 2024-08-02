Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Shares Down 3.7%

Shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) dropped 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.66 and last traded at $11.22. Approximately 3,647,120 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 5,416,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Enovix from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley upgraded Enovix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enovix in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Enovix from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.57.

Enovix Trading Up 2.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.88 and its 200-day moving average is $10.65.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.05). Enovix had a negative net margin of 1,434.34% and a negative return on equity of 84.28%. The company had revenue of $5.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Enovix Co. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gregory Reichow sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total transaction of $91,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,129 shares in the company, valued at $98,686.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enovix

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Enovix by 102.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enovix by 11,176.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enovix during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Enovix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Enovix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

Enovix Company Profile

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Further Reading

