Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Shares Gap Down to $14.41

Shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.41, but opened at $13.25. Enovix shares last traded at $13.45, with a volume of 1,601,718 shares.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ENVX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Enovix from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enovix in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Enovix from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley upgraded shares of Enovix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Enovix from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enovix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Enovix Stock Down 11.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.64.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.05). Enovix had a negative return on equity of 85.47% and a negative net margin of 1,448.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enovix Co. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregory Reichow sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total transaction of $91,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,686.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Enovix by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Enovix by 11,176.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enovix in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Enovix in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Enovix in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

