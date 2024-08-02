Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Sold by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 52.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 40,405 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $4,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1,068.4% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 2,733.3% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in Enphase Energy by 1,447.6% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $131.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 319,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total value of $40,429,624.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,106,629.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.27, for a total transaction of $616,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,306,133.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 319,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total value of $40,429,624.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984,562 shares in the company, valued at $251,106,629.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:ENPH traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.89. 296,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,158,172. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.49 and a twelve month high of $144.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 3.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.15 and a 200 day moving average of $115.30. The stock has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 57.13, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.71.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). Enphase Energy had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The business had revenue of $303.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

