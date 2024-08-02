Enservco (NYSE:ENSV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Enservco Price Performance

ENSV opened at $0.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Enservco has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $0.50.

Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.79 million during the quarter. Enservco had a negative net margin of 29.53% and a negative return on equity of 1,992.06%.

About Enservco

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, bacteria and scale treatment, freshwater and saltwater hauling, fluid disposal, frac tank rental, well site construction, and other general oil field services.

