Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Price Target Lowered to $145.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Entegris from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $146.80.

ENTG stock traded down $7.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $102.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,736,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,146. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 52.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.25. Entegris has a 1-year low of $84.13 and a 1-year high of $147.57.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $812.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Entegris will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

In other Entegris news, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 1,986 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total value of $265,806.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,727.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 27,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $3,803,197.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,995,252.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total transaction of $265,806.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,727.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,796 shares of company stock worth $9,870,921 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

