ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Sets New 52-Week High at $91.92

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $91.92 and last traded at $91.39, with a volume of 6176 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on ePlus from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

ePlus Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.73.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.26). ePlus had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $554.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.05 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ePlus inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ePlus news, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total value of $367,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,996 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,006.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other ePlus news, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total transaction of $367,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,966,006.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 4,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total value of $388,428.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 33,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,675,517.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of ePlus

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ePlus by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 12,696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of ePlus by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in ePlus by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in ePlus by 2.0% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,699 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ePlus by 7.2% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, storage-as-a-service, server and desktop support, and project management services.

