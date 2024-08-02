EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Given New $47.50 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $42.50 to $47.50 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on EPR. StockNews.com raised EPR Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on EPR Properties from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. JMP Securities reissued a market perform rating on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut EPR Properties from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.28.

NYSE EPR traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.07. The company had a trading volume of 40,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,990. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 8.45, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.21. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $39.65 and a twelve month high of $49.10.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 168.47%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,366,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $482,504,000 after buying an additional 109,144 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 290.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,691,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,791 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,244,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,292,000 after purchasing an additional 16,772 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,134,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,153,000 after purchasing an additional 21,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,061,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

