EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EPR. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America downgraded EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on EPR Properties from $42.50 to $47.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.28.

Shares of NYSE:EPR traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.25. 1,061,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,784. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 8.45, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $39.65 and a 12 month high of $49.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPR. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 290.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,691,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,930,000 after buying an additional 1,257,791 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in EPR Properties during the 4th quarter worth $42,761,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in EPR Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $7,429,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,366,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $482,504,000 after buying an additional 109,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 175,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,479,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

