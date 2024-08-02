Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, a decrease of 8.0% from the June 30th total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 578,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,035.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,758 shares in the company, valued at $10,212,779. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,212,779. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total value of $81,298.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,341,780.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinix

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Equinix by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 182,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P boosted its position in Equinix by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 310,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter worth about $3,724,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its position in Equinix by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 32,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Equinix in the first quarter worth about $15,187,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinix Stock Up 2.6 %

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX traded up $20.94 on Thursday, hitting $811.18. 622,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,080. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Equinix has a 52 week low of $677.80 and a 52 week high of $914.93. The company has a market cap of $76.99 billion, a PE ratio of 79.26, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $769.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $796.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 170.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Equinix in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $870.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Equinix from $862.00 to $859.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Equinix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $825.00 to $875.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on Equinix from $669.00 to $671.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Equinix from $950.00 to $922.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $875.50.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Featured Stories

