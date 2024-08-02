Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Netlist, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:NLST)

Netlist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLST – Free Report) – Roth Capital dropped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Netlist in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 30th. Roth Capital analyst S. Desilva now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.03). The consensus estimate for Netlist’s current full-year earnings is ($0.17) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Netlist’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

NLST traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.33. 913,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,518. Netlist has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $3.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.52.

Netlist ( OTCMKTS:NLST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Netlist had a negative return on equity of 266.39% and a negative net margin of 50.76%. The business had revenue of $36.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.00 million.

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets in the United States and internationally. The company portfolio of proprietary technologies and design techniques, includes efficient planar design, alternative packaging techniques, and custom semiconductor logic, to deliver memory subsystems; and sells specialty memory modules and flash-based products for use in data center and industrial applications.

