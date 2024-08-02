Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Canfor Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:CFP)

Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Scotiabank issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canfor in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 29th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.85) per share for the quarter. Scotiabank has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canfor’s current full-year earnings is $0.40 per share.

Canfor (TSE:CFP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C($1.25). The company had revenue of C$1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.42 billion. Canfor had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 4.58%.

CFP has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC lifted their price target on Canfor from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Canfor from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Canfor from C$20.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Canfor from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canfor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.83.

Shares of TSE:CFP opened at C$14.75 on Wednesday. Canfor has a twelve month low of C$13.41 and a twelve month high of C$20.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.76. The firm has a market cap of C$1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$14.75 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.56.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood, and other lumber-related products, as well as wood chips and pellets; and generates green energy.

