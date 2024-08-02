Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Canfor Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:CFP)

Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Scotiabank issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canfor in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 29th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.85) per share for the quarter. Scotiabank has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canfor’s current full-year earnings is $0.40 per share.
Canfor (TSE:CFP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C($1.25). The company had revenue of C$1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.42 billion. Canfor had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 4.58%.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on CFP
Canfor Trading Down 6.9 %
Shares of TSE:CFP opened at C$14.75 on Wednesday. Canfor has a twelve month low of C$13.41 and a twelve month high of C$20.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.76. The firm has a market cap of C$1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$14.75 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.56.
About Canfor
Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood, and other lumber-related products, as well as wood chips and pellets; and generates green energy.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Canfor
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- First Solar Stock: The Dawn of a New Rally in Share Prices
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Mastercard Stock’s Q2 Financial Results Outshine Competitors
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Tobacco Giant’s Shares Fall on EPS Miss, Lackluster Pouch Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.