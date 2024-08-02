Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Vera Bradley, Inc.’s Q4 2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRA)

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA – Free Report) – Analysts at Sidoti Csr increased their Q4 2026 earnings per share estimates for Vera Bradley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 1st. Sidoti Csr analyst D. Harriman now expects that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.23. The consensus estimate for Vera Bradley’s current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The textile maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $80.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.76 million. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 0.96%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Vera Bradley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th.

Vera Bradley Stock Performance

Shares of VRA stock opened at $6.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.01. The firm has a market cap of $193.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.79 and a beta of 1.91. Vera Bradley has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $8.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vera Bradley

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRA. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley during the second quarter worth about $25,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Vera Bradley by 258.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Vera Bradley in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vera Bradley in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including ID holders, lanyards, wallets, wristlets, eyewear, scarves, hair accessories, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consist of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

Featured Articles

