Essent Group (ESNT) to Release Earnings on Friday

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Essent Group to post earnings of $1.67 per share for the quarter.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.14. Essent Group had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 61.40%. The business had revenue of $298.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.69 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Essent Group to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:ESNT opened at $62.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.80. Essent Group has a 12 month low of $45.63 and a 12 month high of $64.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11.

In related news, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 11,188 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total value of $672,846.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 199,359 shares in the company, valued at $11,989,450.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Essent Group news, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 11,188 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total value of $672,846.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 199,359 shares in the company, valued at $11,989,450.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 2,500 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $140,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,525.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Essent Group from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Essent Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on Essent Group from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Essent Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Essent Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Essent Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.88.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

